WI Emergency Management posts info about climate change impact on state

MADISON (WKOW) -- While two other state agencies have recently scrubbed references to climate change from their web sites, Wisconsin's Division of Emergency Management has released new information on global warming and its effects on the state.

State emergency management officials, in an online post, describe how climate change could generate flooding, drought and forest fires.

This comes after the Department of Natural Resources(DNR) and state Public Service Commission recently changed info about climate change on their websites. The two agencies, which regulate coal-fired power plants, removed references to global warming and human-generated greenhouse gases.

The Journal Sentinel reports the DNR last month instead inserted language that said climate change is a matter of scientific debate.