WI Emergency Management posts info about climate change impact o - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WI Emergency Management posts info about climate change impact on state

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- While two other state agencies have recently scrubbed references to climate change from their web sites, Wisconsin's Division of Emergency Management has released new information on global warming and its effects on the state.

State emergency management officials, in an online post, describe how climate change could generate flooding, drought and forest fires.

This comes after the Department of Natural Resources(DNR) and state Public Service Commission recently changed info about climate change on their websites. The two agencies, which regulate coal-fired power plants, removed references to global warming and human-generated greenhouse gases.

The Journal Sentinel reports the DNR last month instead inserted language that said climate change is a matter of scientific debate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.