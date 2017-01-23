Gov. Walker proposes new work requirements for those getting wel - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker proposes new work requirements for those getting welfare benefits

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker wants to require more people receiving public welfare benefits to be working or searching for work.

On Monday, Gov. Walker announced in Milwaukee that he intends to propose new work requirements on able-bodied adults with school-age children who are receiving food stamps through the FoodShare program. He's also calling for more work requirements on able-bodied adults receiving housing assistance.

He says the new requirements would be similar to current state law requiring childless adults receiving food stamps who don't work 80 hours a month to participate in job training.

Walker says the new initiative, called Wisconsin Works for Everyone, would be started as a pilot, and his office says any sanctions for non-compliance would affect only the adult's portion of the benefit.

More details are expected to be revealed in the governor's budget proposal next month.

