Lottery winner who bought ticket in Madison running out of time to claim $1 million prize

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket, sold in Madison and worth $1 million, still has not been claimed and is days away from expiring.

Someone bought the ticket August 6 at the Kelley's Market Mobil gas station on Aberg Avenue on Madison's east side. The ticket matched the first five numbers, but missed the Powerball.



The winning numbers are 20, 33, 36, 47, 52 with a Powerball of 12.

Winning ticket holders have 180 days to claim their prize, which means the person who bought this winning ticket has 10 days left to claim the prize at Wisconsin Lottery headquarters in Madison. If not, the winnings will be used for property tax relief.

The retailer who sold the ticket still receives 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.