Wisconsin Men's Basketball Up to No. 15 In AP Poll

MADISON (WKOW) -

After two more Big Ten wins, including an overtime thriller at Minnesota on Saturday the Wisconsin men's basketball team is up two spots to No. 15 in this weeks Associated Press Poll.

The Badgers are (16-3) overall and (5-1) in Big Ten play. Wisconsin will host Penn State Tuesday night at 8p.m. at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is on an 11 game winning streak on their home floor.

  1.  Villanova  (35)    19-1      1591      1
  2.  Kansas  (28)       18-1      1572      2
  3.  Gonzaga  (2)       19-0      1471      4
  4.  Kentucky              17-2      1414      5
  5.  Baylor                   18-1      1379      6
  6.  Florida  State      18-2      1215    10
  7.  Arizona                 18-2      1190    14
  8.  UCLA                   19-2      1177      3
  9.  North  Carolina    18-3      1171      9
10.  Oregon                  18-2      1035    11
11.  Butler                     17-3        914    13
12.  Virginia                  15-3        803    16
13.  Louisville               16-4        796    12
14.  Notre  Dame          17-3        767    15
15.  Wisconsin              16-3        746    17
16.  Creighton               18-2        731      7
17.  Duke                       15-4        628    18
18.  West  Virginia        15-4        569      7
19.  Cincinnati              17-2        478    20
20.  Purdue                   16-4        412    21
21.  Saint  Mary's          17-2        290    23
22.  Maryland                17-2        261    25
23.  South  Carolina     15-4        171    24
24.  Xavier                    14-5        146    22
25.  Florida                  14-5          47    19
   Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Dayton 6, Southern Cal 6, Akron 1, Illinois St. 1, Middle Tennessee 1, Utah 1.

