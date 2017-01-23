Wisconsin Men's Basketball Up to No. 15 In AP Poll

The Packers potentially filled a major hole on the day before the NFL Draft. The team has agreed to terms with veteran guard Jahri Evans.More >>
Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has reached a deal with prosecutors to settle a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.More >>
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has announced a plan to provide concussion insurance to every high school and junior high school student-athlete in the state in 2017.More >>
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.More >>
2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team will now fight for the series win against Michigan on Sunday after falling in five innings, 10-2, to No. 17/19 Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
An announced crowd of 8,095 came to Camp Randall Stadium on Friday night to cheer on the Badgers as they wrapped up spring football practice with the annual spring game. The defense dominated the day as they beat the offense 20-17 in a unique scoring format.More >>
Great seats were easy to come by Friday at Camp Randall as the Badgers played their first Friday night spring game.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is hopeful that President Trump's tough talk on trade with Canada will help Wisconsin dairy farmers on the brink of losing their business.More >>
On a 7-3 party-line vote, Republicans on the Assembly Health Committee passed legislation Wednesday that would prohibit the state's Group Insurance Board from offering health insurance plans to state employees that cover the cost of an abortion, except in cases of rape or incest that are reported to law enforcement, or in cases where the life of the mother is at risk.More >>
Free Movie Fridays are making their return to South Madison in May.More >>
Heavy rains over the last three days have caused flooding of roadways, stranded cars, and delays on schools.More >>
The White House is expected to roll out a broad overview of President Trump's tax reform plan Wednesday.More >>
New video shows police officers in Florida pulling a man from a burning vehicle.More >>
State lawmakers want to create a new kind of medical care in Wisconsin, where paramedics become visiting doctors.More >>
Wisconsin law enforcement officials are turning to the state legislature for help to prohibit adults from hosting underage drinking parties, after a court ruling made 54 local government prohibitions unenforceable.More >>
One of two northern Arkansas school boards has opted to pray before meetings after receiving a letter of complaint from a foundation that monitors matters regarding church and state.More >>
President Trump may be open to delaying funding of his proposed border wall in order to avoid a government shutdown.More >>
