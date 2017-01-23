Wisconsin Men's Basketball Up to No. 15 In AP Poll

After two more Big Ten wins, including an overtime thriller at Minnesota on Saturday the Wisconsin men's basketball team is up two spots to No. 15 in this weeks Associated Press Poll.

The Badgers are (16-3) overall and (5-1) in Big Ten play. Wisconsin will host Penn State Tuesday night at 8p.m. at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin is on an 11 game winning streak on their home floor.

1. Villanova (35) 19-1 1591 1

2. Kansas (28) 18-1 1572 2

3. Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1471 4

4. Kentucky 17-2 1414 5

5. Baylor 18-1 1379 6

6. Florida State 18-2 1215 10

7. Arizona 18-2 1190 14

8. UCLA 19-2 1177 3

9. North Carolina 18-3 1171 9

10. Oregon 18-2 1035 11

11. Butler 17-3 914 13

12. Virginia 15-3 803 16

13. Louisville 16-4 796 12

14. Notre Dame 17-3 767 15

15. Wisconsin 16-3 746 17

16. Creighton 18-2 731 7

17. Duke 15-4 628 18

18. West Virginia 15-4 569 7

19. Cincinnati 17-2 478 20

20. Purdue 16-4 412 21

21. Saint Mary's 17-2 290 23

22. Maryland 17-2 261 25

23. South Carolina 15-4 171 24

24. Xavier 14-5 146 22

25. Florida 14-5 47 19

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Dayton 6, Southern Cal 6, Akron 1, Illinois St. 1, Middle Tennessee 1, Utah 1.