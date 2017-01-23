DCSO: Minneapolis couple arrested on felony theft charges

One person is dead after a crash in Buchanan County.More >>
Soules, who's from Arlington, is well known for starring in the show "The Bachelor."More >>
A Janesville man is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.More >>
Contents in a Beaver Dam home are considered a total loss after a fire.More >>
People who work at a Madison tavern are still shaken after an employee was robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash at closing time Monday night.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Madison's south side, after a man showed up to Madison Police Department's South District Station late Monday night with a head wound .More >>
A high school teen is in custody and another injured after a stabbing at a Kenosha high school.More >>
Madison police are looking for someone involved in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning.More >>
The man accused of killing a retired state worker in Madison has been found guilty of murder.More >>
Drug task force agents say they busted two suspected drug dealers in Platteville.More >>
Detectives are investigating human remains that were found after a fire in Jefferson County.More >>
After seven gun-related crimes rattled Madison on Monday night, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval is asking for help to fight the rising crime wave. Now, city alders and the mayor are weighing in to come up with more solutions.More >>
New video shows police officers in Florida pulling a man from a burning vehicle.More >>
State lawmakers want to create a new kind of medical care in Wisconsin, where paramedics become visiting doctors.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police were called to the scene of a peculiar incident late Monday just before midnight on the 3100 block of Muir Field Rd.More >>
