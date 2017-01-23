DCSO: Minneapolis couple arrested on felony theft charges

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff's Office were called to the report of a retail theft at Gander Mountain in the town of Burke Saturday afternoon.

The caller was able to give the 911 operator a description of the vehicle being driven, a 2017 Ford SUV. With the help of DeForest police, a traffic stop took place. The couple in the vehicle were found to be in possession of several coats from the store. Jeffrey Viel (51) and Cecilia Viel (55), both of Minneapolis, MN, were arrested on felony theft charges.

Dane County detectives continue their investigation into additional thefts the Viel's may have committed in other areas around the state.