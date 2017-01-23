Spilled Skittles came from waste facility; not intended for livestock feed

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Thousands of Skittles candy spilled onto a Dodge County highway from a farmer's truck were given to the farmer by personnel at a waste facility, even though the sweet-treats were never intended to be used as livestock feed.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt tells 27 News the skittles came from United Liquid Waste. The company's waste facility is in Watertown, with the company's headquarters in Clyman.



Schmidt says the Skittles shipment was free for the farmer. Schmidt declines to identify the farmer.

Dodge County UW-Extension Dairy & Livestock Agent Amanda Young says Skittles, other candy, chocolate, pasta and other products have become accepted, cost-effective additives to livestock feed as an alternative to higher-priced corn. But Young says the proper addition of a candy such as skittles to a feed-mix would be in the range of five-to-ten percent of the feed ratio.



The Wrigley Company spokesperson Michelle Green tells 27 News the spilled Skittles were produced at a plant in Yorkville, Illinois. She says unused food waste such as Skittles is shipped out from plants to be used as livestock feed. But Green tells 27 News the Yorkville facility is not set-up to sell-off Skittles as a feed source. "The disposal is highly regulated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," Green says.



United Liquid Waste president Bob Tracy declines comment to 27 News on how his firm acquired the lot of Skittles, and why the shipment was provided to the farmer. Tracy says he's conducting an internal investigation into the situation.



Young says using food waste in livestock feed helps reduce disposal costs while minimizing the environmental impact of the waste.