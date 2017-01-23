Crash on I-90 near South Beloit kills Janesville man - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crash on I-90 near South Beloit kills Janesville man

SOUTH BELOIT (WKOW) -- The victim of a crash Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Gary Fink of Janesville.

The crash happened around 12:00pm near the Rockton Road exit.

Police say Fink died at the scene, and that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

