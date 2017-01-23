Operation Fresh Start launches new campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local program that aims to help Dane County's youth is launching a new campaign.

Operation Fresh Start is launching the Building Futures Capital Campaign. It stems from the program picking the location for its future site at 2670 Milwaukee Street.

The campaign will allow youth involved in the program to take part in building their new program site over the next two years.

Gregory Markle, the Director for Operation Fresh Start, says the project will help teach youth teamwork and employment skills as they transform the new space.

"We're going to start building next week, so we're going to be building right away," Markle said. "With our young people, it's going to take about two years to finish the building, and during that time we'll be raising the rest of the money so we can make it all work."

Markle says they have reached about half of their fundraising goal. Over the building period, he says the program plans to continue raising the money needed.