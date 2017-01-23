Madison Police looking for burglary suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is looking to identify a suspect involved in a burglary last week.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am on January 16th on the 500 block of N. Lake St.

Police say they believe the suspect took cash, electronics and other items before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is a black man, between 5'10 and 6" tall, about 22 to 25-years-old, and was wearing all black with a lanyard around his neck.

If you have any information please call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.