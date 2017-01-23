Foam creates curiosity in downtown Cedarburg - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Foam creates curiosity in downtown Cedarburg

Posted: Updated:

CEDARBURG (WKOW) -- The January thaw is creating quite an unusual sight in a Milwaukee suburb.
    There's a big wall of foam forming on Cedar Creek in downtown Cedarburg.
    It's leading some people to stop and take pictures.
    One business owner in cedarburg says she's never seen the foam this high.
"The highest I've ever seen it in 12 years...it's very impressive, it's mother nature at its best," Deb McQuaid told WISN.
    The city engineer in Cedarburg says the foam comes from the waterfall upstream and it's getting caught on ice on the creek.
    He says the foam is harmless; they've tested it and they don't believe it's from any kind of spill.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.