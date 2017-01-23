Foam creates curiosity in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG (WKOW) -- The January thaw is creating quite an unusual sight in a Milwaukee suburb.

There's a big wall of foam forming on Cedar Creek in downtown Cedarburg.

It's leading some people to stop and take pictures.

One business owner in cedarburg says she's never seen the foam this high.

"The highest I've ever seen it in 12 years...it's very impressive, it's mother nature at its best," Deb McQuaid told WISN.

The city engineer in Cedarburg says the foam comes from the waterfall upstream and it's getting caught on ice on the creek.

He says the foam is harmless; they've tested it and they don't believe it's from any kind of spill.