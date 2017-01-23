Nazi flag sets off uproar in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- The flying of a Nazi flag in Oshkosh is stirring up anger in the city, and on social media.

A picture of the flag has been shared thousands of times.

Rosie Diaz shares the multi-unit building with the man who flew the flag.

She says people have mistakenly taken out their anger on her.

"My tires did get popped. I had to fix two flats yesterday, before I went to work. It's been crazy. It's just been spiraling. I thought it would go away after a few messages, but it hasn't. It's just been going," Rosie Diaz told WBAY.

The flag has since been taken down.

Diaz says she hasn't seen her neighbor since the controversy began.