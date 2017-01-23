Antetokounmpo scores 31 in Bucks' 127-114 win over Rockets - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Antetokounmpo scores 31 in Bucks' 127-114 win over Rockets

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, Jabari Parker had 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 127-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
   James Harden just missed a triple-double with 26 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Houston, which fell to 1-1 on its five-game road trip. Patrick Beverley added 18 points.
   Antetokounmpo made 11 of 17 shots and scored nine points in the final 4:16. Houston got no closer than six points in the final three minutes.
   Parker was back in the starting lineup one game after coming off the bench while being disciplined for talking to the media about a players-only team meeting Friday night. He scored 20 of Milwaukee's 68 points before halftime, the most the Rockets have allowed in the first half this season. Former Wisconsin Badger Sam Dekker finished with four points in 16 minutes off the bench for Houston.
 

