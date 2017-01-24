Woman saved from burning car in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (WKOW) -- A woman from the state of Washington says she has two angels.

They teamed up to pull her out of her burning car in Spokane.

Body camera video shows the police officer who came to the rescue.

Kim Novak says she hit a pile of slush on the road Friday night.

Her car broke down and then started on fire.

Novak says her power locks prevented her from getting out.

The police officer used his baton to make a hole in the window and he and Novak's neighbor pulled her out.

Novak thanked both of them Monday.

She says she went to the store Friday night to get some ice cream.

She says the police officer who helped to save her life brought her some the next day.