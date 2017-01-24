Woman saved from burning car in Washington - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman saved from burning car in Washington

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, WA (WKOW) -- A woman from the state of Washington says she has two angels.

They teamed up to pull her out of her burning car in Spokane.

Body camera video shows the police officer who came to the rescue.

Kim Novak says she hit a pile of slush on the road Friday night.

Her car broke down and then started on fire.

Novak says her power locks prevented her from getting out.

The police officer used his baton to make a hole in the window and he and Novak's neighbor pulled her out.

Novak thanked both of them Monday.

She says she went to the store Friday night to get some ice cream.

She says the police officer who helped to save her life brought her some the next day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.