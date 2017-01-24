40th Annual Dean Olson Memorial Fisheree

HIGHLAND (WKOW) -- A local organization continues to make a difference in the community as they celebrate forty years of service.

On Tuesday, Sheri Esser stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

The Annual Dean Olson Memorial Fisheree was started in January of 1977 by Dean Olson. Olson was the original Highland Lions Club member that proposed the idea to the Highland Lions Club. Throughout the past forty years, the Highland Lions Club has had both winter and summer Fisheree events, but the Winter Fisheree has always been their biggest fundraising event.

The Winter Fisheree will be held Sunday, January 29 at Blackhawk Lake Recreation Area. Gates open at 5:00 a.m. Free park admission. Adult and kids fishing contest will be held at 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Events the day of the Fisheree include an Adult Fishing Contest, a “Kids learn to fish” training sponsored by the Driftless Area Fishing Organization, an Ice Rescue Demonstration by the Highland Fire Department, a Euchre Tournament, and Raffle Drawing.

Most of the funds the Highland Lions Club raise stays locally. The organization supports activities in local schools including, eye screening, scholarships, improvements to the play ground; community based activities like summer recreation programs for children, improvements to our community park and the Blackhawk lake Recreation Area just outside of Highland.