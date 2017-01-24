UPDATE: All lanes now open after crash involving ambulance

The driver of a minivan allegedly admitted to deputies he had used heroin prior to a crash with a farm tractor Wednesday.More >>
MONROE (WKOW) -- A Monroe man is in custody after a brief standoff with police Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say a teenager smashed a window to a sporting goods store to steal airsoft and pellet guns.More >>
A Milwaukee man says he was kicked off a plane, because he had to use the bathroom.More >>
A Janesville man is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.More >>
A Madison 5-year-old who got a life-saving kidney donation from her 4K teacher headed back to school Wednesday.More >>
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shots fired incident on the city's southeast side where a car was shot at and hit multiple timesMore >>
A Milwaukee man says he was kicked off a plane, because he had to use the bathroom.More >>
The state Building Commission signed off on a big project at UW-Madison.More >>
From the football field to the Broadway stage, Eddie George is now dazzling a different kind of audience.More >>
A program in Dane County is turning to staff at bars to stop sexual assault before it starts.More >>
Winter-like weather isn't quite over for some parts of Minnesota.More >>
New initiatives are being taken by Dane County and the Rape Crisis Center to increase access to sexual assault services for marginalized communities in Dane County.More >>
An off-duty Milwaukee firefighter heading home from work helped saved the life of a young woman threatening to jump off the Hoan bridge.More >>
