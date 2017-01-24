UPDATE: All lanes now open after crash involving ambulance

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- All lanes of U.S. Highway 12 are now open after an early morning crash between an ambulance and a mini-van.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday morning near the intersection of Nora Road and U.S. Highway 12 and sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Department, Beatrice Bender, 37, was driving a 2012 Honda Odyssey which appears to have crossed the center line and struck a Ryan Brothers ambulance. Bender had to be extricated from her mini-van and was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Her 4-year-old passenger was transported with her, but had no visible injuries.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient, and the ambulance crew was not injured.

