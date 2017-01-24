LOS ANGELES (ABC) -- The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Breaking from the tradition of a live broadcast, past Academy Award winners announced the noms in a series of recorded videos where they also shared their experiences as winners of the coveted statue.

Caey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington were nominated for actor in a leading role.

In the actor in a supporting role category, Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon received noms.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26 on WKOW.

2017 Oscar Nominations Announced

Best picture

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Best lead actor

Casey Affleck — "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield — "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling — "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen — "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington — "Fences"

Best lead actress

Isabelle Huppert — "Elle"

Ruth Negga — "Loving"

Natalie Portman — "Jackie"

Emma Stone — "La La Land"

Meryl Streep — "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best directing

Damien Chazelle — "La La Land"

Mel Gibson — "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins — "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan — "Manchester by the Sea"

Denis Villeneuve — "Arrival"

Best actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali – "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges – "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Michael Shannon - "Nocturnal Animals"

Best actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis — "Fences"

Naomie Harris — "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman — "Lion"

Octavia Spencer — "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams — "Manchester by the Sea"

Best cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Best documentary feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life Animated"

"13th"

"O.J.: Made in America"

Best production design

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

Best costume design

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

Best animated feature film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Best original song

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" — "La La Land"

"Can't Stop the Feeling" — "Trolls"

"City of Stars" — "La La Land"

"The Empty Chair" — "Jim: The James Foley Story"

"How Far I'll Go" — "Moana"

Best original score

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Jackie"

"Moonlight"

"Passengers"

Best visual effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Best foreign language film

"Land of Mine" (Denmark)

"A Man Called Ove" (Sweden)

"The Salesman" (Iran)

"Tanna" (Australia)

"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)

Best makeup and hairstyling

"A Man Called Ove"

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Suicide Squad"

Best live action short film

"Ennemis Intérieurs"

"La Femme et le TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Sing"

"Timecode"

Best sound editing

"Arrival"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

Best sound mixing

"Arrival"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi"

Best adapted screenplay

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

Best original screenplay

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"

Best animated short film

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

"Piper"

Best documentary short subject

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe's Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

Best film editing

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Moonlight"

"Hell or High Water"