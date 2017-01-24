East Towne Mall employee attacked near the Food Court - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

East Towne Mall employee attacked near the Food Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to East Towne Mall Monday afternoon after an employee was attacked and battered near the Food Court doors.

The 23-year-old victim, after the assault, realized his iPhone 7 was missing.  Another employee quickly tracked the phone with the "find my phone" app.  Information on the location of the phone was given to officers who found the suspect, 21-year-old Tahjmalyk Porter, walking on E. Washington Avenue.

Porter was arrested for battery and theft.  According to the victim, he originally had asked a stranger, Porter, for a cigarette just before punches were thrown. A woman, who was with Porter, was cited for being party to a theft.

Porter is currently sitting in the Dane County Jail.  The victim did suffer head injuries, but did not need to go to the hospital.

