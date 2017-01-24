Wisconsin Democrats: County websites were hacked

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Democratic leaders in northeastern Wisconsin say their county websites have been hacked.



Mary Ginnebaugh, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District and Brown County parties, told USA Today-Network Wisconsin for a story Monday that the Winnebago County party first noticed a problem with their website in November after the election. A consultant discovered party sites for Winnebago, Marinette, Shawano, Oconto, Kewaunee, Calumet, Brown and the 8th Congressional District all were hacked.



She says the intruders caused no damage. She says two new administrator names with suffixes indicating a Russian origin were left behind.



Ginnebaugh says she doesn't know if Russians were involved but the breaches have been reported to the FBI. A spokesman for the FBI's Milwaukee office didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Tuesday.