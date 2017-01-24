UPDATE: State lawmakers consider eliminating exclusive union labor agreements for local government projects

The driver of a minivan allegedly admitted to deputies he had used heroin prior to a crash with a farm tractor Wednesday.More >>
The driver of a minivan allegedly admitted to deputies he had used heroin prior to a crash with a farm tractor Wednesday.More >>
MONROE (WKOW) -- A Monroe man is in custody after a brief standoff with police Wednesday afternoon.More >>
MONROE (WKOW) -- A Monroe man is in custody after a brief standoff with police Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say a teenager smashed a window to a sporting goods store to steal airsoft and pellet guns.More >>
Police say a teenager smashed a window to a sporting goods store to steal airsoft and pellet guns.More >>
A Milwaukee man says he was kicked off a plane, because he had to use the bathroom.More >>
A Milwaukee man says he was kicked off a plane, because he had to use the bathroom.More >>
Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo has two new lion cubs that the public will be able to see at the zoo in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the zoo is giving us a sneak peak at the cub cuteness in two photos released this morning.More >>
Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo has two new lion cubs that the public will be able to see at the zoo in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the zoo is giving us a sneak peak at the cub cuteness in two photos released this morning.More >>
A Madison 5-year-old who got a life-saving kidney donation from her 4K teacher headed back to school Wednesday.More >>
A Madison 5-year-old who got a life-saving kidney donation from her 4K teacher headed back to school Wednesday.More >>
The driver of a minivan allegedly admitted to deputies he had used heroin prior to a crash with a farm tractor Wednesday.More >>
The driver of a minivan allegedly admitted to deputies he had used heroin prior to a crash with a farm tractor Wednesday.More >>
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shots fired incident on the city's southeast side where a car was shot at and hit multiple timesMore >>
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shots fired incident on the city's southeast side where a car was shot at and hit multiple timesMore >>
A Milwaukee man says he was kicked off a plane, because he had to use the bathroom.More >>
A Milwaukee man says he was kicked off a plane, because he had to use the bathroom.More >>
The state Building Commission signed off on a big project at UW-Madison.More >>
The state Building Commission signed off on a big project at UW-Madison.More >>
From the football field to the Broadway stage, Eddie George is now dazzling a different kind of audience.More >>
From the football field to the Broadway stage, Eddie George is now dazzling a different kind of audience.More >>
A program in Dane County is turning to staff at bars to stop sexual assault before it starts.More >>
A program in Dane County is turning to staff at bars to stop sexual assault before it starts.More >>
Winter-like weather isn't quite over for some parts of Minnesota.More >>
Winter-like weather isn't quite over for some parts of Minnesota.More >>
New initiatives are being taken by Dane County and the Rape Crisis Center to increase access to sexual assault services for marginalized communities in Dane County.More >>
New initiatives are being taken by Dane County and the Rape Crisis Center to increase access to sexual assault services for marginalized communities in Dane County.More >>
An off-duty Milwaukee firefighter heading home from work helped saved the life of a young woman threatening to jump off the Hoan bridge.More >>
An off-duty Milwaukee firefighter heading home from work helped saved the life of a young woman threatening to jump off the Hoan bridge.More >>