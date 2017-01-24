UPDATE: State lawmakers consider eliminating exclusive union labor agreements for local government projects

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Republicans want to stop local governments from requiring companies to use union-only labor in order win public building or construction contracts.

The Assembly Committee on Labor heard testimony on a bill Tuesday that would prevent such a requirement.

A small fraction of municipalities in Wisconsin - including Dane County - require contractors to sign what's known as a project labor agreements - or PLA's - for certain large-scale projects.

PLA's require contractors to meet a certain specifications in order to qualify to bid on the project in the first place, but Republicans and non-union contractors say one of those specifications is almost always union-only labor.

"This bill does one thing and one thing only and it's important. The bill prohibits government-mandated union-only project labor agreements," said John Mielke, President of Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin - a lobbying firm representing firms that don't use union labor.

The argument presented to lawmakers Tuesday is that PLA's limit competition.

"This is a free market issue where the construction firms should be willing to petition on their own behalf for - in this case, public construction projects - to make cases for why they are the best firm with the best track record," said Rep. Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield), who co-authored the Assembly version of the bill.

But union representatives testified that eliminating PLA's will only drive down worker wages, because non-union contractors can low-ball union contractors in order to come in with a lower bid on a project.

"The only contractors that are discouraged from bidding when a project labor agreement is in place are those whose business models are based on low-wage and low-skill labor," said Stephanie Bloomingdale, secretary/treasurer of Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi questioned why the state has to make such decisions for local governments, especially when only local dollars are being used.

Parisi pointed to bonding for roads as one example where no state dollars are involved.

"These are Dane County tax dollars, tax levy. So, shouldn't my community be able to decide how we build them," asked Parisi.

But roads aren't the only area where Dane County has used a PLA. Parisi said the new medical examiner's building was built with a PLA and came in on time and on budget.

Supporters of the bill say it isn't about fairness to constituents, but about fairness to the 75 percent of contractors who use non-union labor.

"I think we ought to be collaborating on a bipartisan basis to remove barriers for any of those firms," said Rep. Hutton.

According to a survey done by the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, only four percent of local governments reported using PLA's.

The committee did not vote on the bill Tuesday, but it is expected to pass both houses of the legislature.

The Senate Committee on Labor will hold its own public hearing on the legislation Wednesday.