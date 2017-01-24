Minnesota Gov. Dayton announces prostate cancer diagnosis day af - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota Gov. Dayton announces prostate cancer diagnosis day after collapsing

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKOW) -- Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will finish the final two years of his term.

Dayton made the announcement during a planned event to discuss Minnesota's budget, a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address.

The 69-year-old Democrat said he will go to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Tuesday afternoon for tests designed to discover why he fainted.  He will then return to the clinic next week to discuss his prostate cancer treatment options.

Dayton struck his head on a lectern Monday night after stumbling over his words and collapsing roughly 40 minutes into his speech. He appeared to be conscious as he was helped into a back room and later walked out of the Capitol under his own power.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.