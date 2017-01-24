Minnesota Gov. Dayton announces prostate cancer diagnosis day after collapsing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKOW) -- Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will finish the final two years of his term.

Dayton made the announcement during a planned event to discuss Minnesota's budget, a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address.

The 69-year-old Democrat said he will go to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Tuesday afternoon for tests designed to discover why he fainted. He will then return to the clinic next week to discuss his prostate cancer treatment options.

Dayton struck his head on a lectern Monday night after stumbling over his words and collapsing roughly 40 minutes into his speech. He appeared to be conscious as he was helped into a back room and later walked out of the Capitol under his own power.