Woman's boyfriend stabs her in neck with scissors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the neck with scissors Monday.

A police report about the incident says the woman suffered a serious neck wound from haircutting shears.

It happened inside an apartment on the 2100 block of Allied Dr. Monday morning.

Elroy Jones, 35, was taken to jail, and faces tentative charges of 2nd degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The victim, 33, told officers the couple was arguing when he suddenly Jones stabbed her. She was transported to a hospital.