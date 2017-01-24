Woman's boyfriend stabs her in neck with scissors - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman's boyfriend stabs her in neck with scissors

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the neck with scissors Monday.

A police report about the incident says the woman suffered a serious neck wound from haircutting shears.

It happened inside an apartment on the 2100 block of Allied Dr. Monday morning.

Elroy Jones, 35, was taken to jail, and faces tentative charges of 2nd degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. 

The victim, 33, told officers the couple was arguing when he suddenly Jones stabbed her. She was transported to a hospital. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.