Area hospitals reporting flu starting to spread in Dane, Rock Counties

MADISON & JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Hospital systems in Rock and Dane County are reporting flu season now ramping up.

Craig High Senior Mariah Fletcha isn't taking chances.  She rolled up her sleeve Tuesday morning for her flu shot at Mercyhealth's South Clinic in Janesville.
"I just don't like being sick," Flecha said.
"My school a lot of people are getting sick, so I didn't want to get sick, if it's the flu, I don't want to get sick off that," she added.
Right now, the Clinic has a full supply of flu vaccines. "As you can see, we're fully stocked for flu season," Dr. Jane Anderson said showing off the vials.
But she knows flu season is getting closer to becoming a reality.  "We've seen an increase," Dr. Anderson said.
"Several confirmed cases here in our clinic, beginning about two weeks ago," she added.
Her Family Medicine Practice isn't the only one seeing the uptick.
At Madison's SSM Health, their ER is seeing a similar trend.
"It's definitely on our radar," Dr. Brian Mamerow said. 
He says one flu myth keeps patients from getting the preventative shot.
"The flu vaccine does not actually cause influenza, and sometimes coincidentally they get ill with another virus around that time," Dr. Mamerow said.
Dr. Anderson says after you get your shot, it could take two weeks before it's effective, but she says it is effective this year.
"The regular flu vaccine covers three different strains for flu, this year, it's a good match," Dr. Anderson said.
Both hospitals say they're seeing one or two cases of flu each day.  If you think you have the flu, doctors urge you to skip work or school and remain on bedrest, while drinking plenty of fluids.

