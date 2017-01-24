Man on trial for murder testifies feared victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man on trial for the murder of a business landlord and the attempted murder of the landlord's friend testified Tuesday he feared the men would hurt him over an unpaid debt.



53-year old Sophea Mouth faces a life prison term if convicted of first degree intentional homicide in the killing of 70-year old Thomas Dreger in November 2015 at Mouth's Madison auto shop.



Authorities say Mouth fatally shot Dreger and wounded 53-year old Gregory Pongratz, after Dreger tried to evict Mouth from the business on Dreger's property over delinquent payments.



Mouth testified Dreger had bullied him over time over the debt. "All the thoughts ran through my mind, all the threats made in the past," Mouth said. "They kept saying, 'Get the (expletive) out! Get the (expletive) out!' All these intense voice, create fear in me that they're going to follow through, they're going to hurt me."



"He was rushing toward me, I was trying to stop him from coming," Mouth said of Dreger. " I produce a gun, but he didn't stop. He kept coming."



"I don't how many times I fired," Mouth testified. Authorities say Mouth shot Pongratz once, Dreger three times.



But during cross examination, Assistant Dane County District Attorney Andrea Raymond pressed Mouth over his conflicting accounts on whether Dreger pushed him, or made any contact with him. Raymond asked Mouth if Dreger ever threatened him.



"Did he say, 'I'm going to break your leg,' ?" Raymond asked.



"No, I didn't hear that,'' Mouth replied.

"Did he say, 'Mr. Pongratz and I are going to jump on you and beat you up,' ?" Raymond continued.



"He didn't have to: body gesture," Mouth testified.



Raymond questioned Mouth on why he resorted to deadly violence instead of calling police, especially with two of Mouth's friends present at the time at the business on Freeport Road.



"There's no time," Mouth said.



Authorities say Mouth owed Dreger $28,000 in past due payments on Mouth's land contract with Dreger, and much more to continue the business arrangement.



In addition to the first degree intentional homicide charge against Mouth, it's expected prosecutors will ask that judge to allow jurors to consider less homicide charges as well.



The trial is scheduled to end this week.