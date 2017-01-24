State tax credit projected to cost $804 million more than planned by 2019

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Democrats say a state tax credit program is running way over budget and primarily helping millionaires who don't need the break.

Republicans implemented the state's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit in 2012, saying it would stimulate economic growth by encouraging employers to hire more people.

They point to the state's 4 percent unemployment rate - which is lower than the national average of 4.7 percent - as proof that it's working.

But Democrats point to quarterly job statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that show Wisconsin lagging the national average for private sector job growth for 20 straight quarters - or five years.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) said the credits are simply costing too much for what taxpayers are getting in return.



The Legislative Fiscal Bureau released figures Tuesday that show the state is slated to spend $804 million more on the tax credits than originally projected by 2019.



"I'm supportive of targeted tax relief in this state and it's to hard-working, middle-class families and what we can do to help them in this economy," said Sen. Shilling.

Democrats also note the LFB memo shows 11 people that will earn more than $30 million dollars will get $22 million in tax credits in FY 2017.

Sen. Shilling said that money could be going to pay for school and road improvements instead of multi-millionaires who don't need it.

But Republicans aren't worried about the projections, nor are they inclined to reduce those tax credit levels.

"We are encouraged that this tax credit is being utilized towards fulfilling its intended purposes of providing relief to some of Wisconsin's most crucial economic sectors and helping to create jobs in our state," said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau). "Senate Republicans have no interest in raising taxes on Wisconsin's manufacturers and farmers."