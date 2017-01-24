UPDATE: Snow tapering off Wednesday night

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The snow continues to fall, but it is tapering off in southern Wisconsin.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Brian Olson says the snow will be tapering from west to east across our viewing area through midnight.

Plow crews will be active overnight. The City of Madison's Streets Division says it hopes to have the city plowed before you drive to work Thursday morning, but it is possible plows may still be on the roads.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) --- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency. This snow emergency will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27.



The Streets Division will keep 32 crews deployed to the salt routes through the evening rush hour period. Tonight's evening commute will likely be slow and slippery, especially because it will likely be actively snowing during that time, which will covers over the work performed by the salt route crews. Whether by car or by bike, commuters should stay alert and slow on your way home. And be sure to allow for plenty of extra stopping distance.



The snow is expected to end near 10pm tonight, at which time citywide plowing operations will commence. Between Streets Division personnel and contractors, there will be approximately 170 pieces of equipment plowing clearing the snow from the street.



Citywide plowing operations take approximately 10 to 12 hours to perform. While we hope to have the city plowed prior to the Thursday morning rush hour, it is probable plowing will still be ongoing. If you encounter a plow truck during your morning commute, please give them plenty of room to perform their work.



This particular snow is quite heavy and wet, which will make it difficult to shovel. So everyone should make good choices when shoveling their sidewalks and driveway and not overexert themselves. Also, since all city streets will be plowed, it is likely that residents will receive snow in their driveway aprons from the plows. You may need to give yourself plenty of time Thursday morning in order to clear a path through the dense snow so your morning commute is not impacted.



It should also be noted that since this is a declared snow emergency, alternate side parking restrictions will be in effect in the downtown/isthmus snow emergency zone as well as the rest of the City of Madison.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The roads are snow covered and slippery, so all roadway users should plan for extra time for their commutes. The evening commute will probably be snow covered and slippery as well since the snow is predicted to fall non-stop throughout the day.

The Madison Streets Division has had 32 crews working salt routes throughout the night. The salt routes are the major thoroughfares of Madison, Madison Metro bus routes, and roads around schools and hospitals. Crews will maintain these salt routes throughout the day. Two trucks are now working each route, meaning 64 crews are out working the main streets. Even with the doubling up of crews, roads will likely still become snow covered since it is actively snowing, so everyone should be slow and safe on their way through the city today.

Keep in mind that since crews will be focusing on the salt routes throughout the day, residential streets will be slippery and snow covered throughout the day.



The Madison Streets Division will monitor the road conditions throughout the day, and future updates will be provided as this storm progresses.

To keep an eye on current travel conditions, you can also follow road conditions across the state on 511wi.gov.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There are already many reports of minor accidents in southern Wisconsin because of the snow falling.

There have been reports of crashes or slide-offs on Madison's Beltline Highway at Park Street, Rimrock Road and Whitney Way.

There is also an accident on U.S. 151 (northbound lanes) at County Highway C in Dane County. The entrance ramp to I-30 Southbound from WIS 60 Eastbound is closed because of a crash involving a semi.

To check current traffic conditions, click our 27 Traffic Tracker here.

An earlier accident in Iowa County has been cleared. A semi became disabled on WIS 80 near County Highway P.

Most of the major roads in southern Wisconsin are snow-covered. To see road conditions throughout the state, click the 511 WI map here.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The 27 StormTrack Weather Team has updated snow totals a bit for southern Wisconsin.

Five to eight inches are expected for most areas, including Dane County, Mineral Point, Prairie du Chien, Watertown and points north. Meteorologists expect about six inches for Madison itself. Areas south of Madison will receive anywhere from two to five inches. That includes areas like Janesville, Monroe and Platteville.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Snow has returned to southern Wisconsin.

The 27 StormTrack Weather Team says as much as eight inches of snow could fall in the northwest counties in the WKOW viewing area. Madison could receive between four and six inches. Accumulations will be smaller in the southern part of the viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for four counties: Adams, Crawford, Juneau and Richland.

A number of other counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory, including Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk and Walworth.

Our meteorologists say this will be a 24-hour event, so you should expect messy commutes Wednesday morning and evening.

