Troopers arrest driver for 4th OWI

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- State troopers say they've arrested a woman for her fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Troopers say they were first alerted when they received a driving complaint. Officers stopped 35-year-old Melissa Riedner of Tomah on I-39/90/94 at mile marker 124. Riedner was subsequently arrested.

