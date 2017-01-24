Authorities warn of phone scam seen in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Madison say despite warnings, phone scammers continue to find victims.

Since 2014, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they have tried to warn the public of a telephone scam. In the scam, callers are posing as law enforcement to con citizens out of money.

The Sheriff's Offices says callers go as far as using the actual names of current Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and then tell the victim that they have missed jury duty or have a warrant out for their arrest. The caller then tells the victim that in order to avoid jail time, they have to send money.

Authorities say scammers typically target vulnerable people, like the elderly and international students.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the most important thing for people to remember is to never send money or divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers. With tax season approaching, the Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens that another common scam is the caller claiming to be from the IRS demanding back taxes.

"The thing to remember, is no legitimate government agency is going to ask you over the phone or by email to send money," Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said. "It just simply won't happen."