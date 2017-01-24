Brewers agree to minor-league deal with RHP Joba Chamberlain

For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.More >>
2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team will now fight for the series win against Michigan on Sunday after falling in five innings, 10-2, to No. 17/19 Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
A Wisconsin lawmaker wants to make changes to Wisconsin's adoption law after complaints it's too lengthy and difficult.More >>
Toyota is recalling about 250,000 small pickup trucks mainly in North America because the rear wheels have the potential to lock up, causing drivers to lose control.More >>
A Republican bill working its way through the U.S. House of Representatives would allow private-sector employers to offer their workers the choice of taking overtime pay for more than 40 hours worked in a week or additional time off.More >>
At least two additional dairy farmers who are about to see their contracts with Grassland Dairy expire due to a change in Canada's dairy pricing structure have found a new buyer for their milk.More >>
Dr. Brittany Blomberg of the Monroe Clinic helps with nasal allergies this time of year.More >>
A Lafayette County judge plans to issue a ruling next month in the lawsuit three Wisconsin bakers have brought against the state in an effort to legally sell their baked goods.More >>
Flood waters cover North Carolina highwayMore >>
Winter-like weather isn't quite over for some parts of Minnesota.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is hopeful that President Trump's tough talk on trade with Canada will help Wisconsin dairy farmers on the brink of losing their business.More >>
On a 7-3 party-line vote, Republicans on the Assembly Health Committee passed legislation Wednesday that would prohibit the state's Group Insurance Board from offering health insurance plans to state employees that cover the cost of an abortion, except in cases of rape or incest that are reported to law enforcement, or in cases where the life of the mother is at risk.More >>
