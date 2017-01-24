Badgers shut down Penn State in second half in blowout

For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.
The Packers traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft. Green Bay shipped the 29th overall pick to Cleveland for a second-round pick (No. 33 overall) and a fourth-round pick (No. 108).
The DeForest girl's softball team is off to a solid start this season.At the helm is a co-head coaching duo that are from DeForest, graduated from DeForest and are siblings.
The Packers potentially filled a major hole on the day before the NFL Draft. The team has agreed to terms with veteran guard Jahri Evans.
Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has reached a deal with prosecutors to settle a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has announced a plan to provide concussion insurance to every high school and junior high school student-athlete in the state in 2017.
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.
2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.
The Wisconsin softball team will now fight for the series win against Michigan on Sunday after falling in five innings, 10-2, to No. 17/19 Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.
A Wisconsin lawmaker wants to make changes to Wisconsin's adoption law after complaints it's too lengthy and difficult.
The government shutdown is likely avoided for at least one week because Republicans didn't have enough votes to pass healthcare legislation.
Toyota is recalling about 250,000 small pickup trucks mainly in North America because the rear wheels have the potential to lock up, causing drivers to lose control.
A Republican bill working its way through the U.S. House of Representatives would allow private-sector employers to offer their workers the choice of taking overtime pay for more than 40 hours worked in a week or additional time off.
At least two additional dairy farmers who are about to see their contracts with Grassland Dairy expire due to a change in Canada's dairy pricing structure have found a new buyer for their milk.
Dr. Brittany Blomberg of the Monroe Clinic helps with nasal allergies this time of year.
A Lafayette County judge plans to issue a ruling next month in the lawsuit three Wisconsin bakers have brought against the state in an effort to legally sell their baked goods.
Flood waters cover North Carolina highway
Winter-like weather isn't quite over for some parts of Minnesota.
Gov. Scott Walker is hopeful that President Trump's tough talk on trade with Canada will help Wisconsin dairy farmers on the brink of losing their business.
