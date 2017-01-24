Beloit Memorial bands win prestigious jazz competition

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Members of Beloit Memorial’s Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble came home with top awards from Saturday’s Purdue University Jazz Festival.

Both bands were first among 17 bands they competed with in their divisions. They each earned the title of Honor Band in competition in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Two band members received top individual honors. Adam Hobson (trumpet) and Nora Lewis (Alto Sax) received the Outstanding Soloist Awards in their divisions and won Blue Lake Arts Camp Scholarship.

Also receiving soloists awards were: Brandon Terwilliger, Noah Poepping, Adrian Sowicz, August Braatz, Carly Behrens, Naomi Patten and Josue Cortez.

“Beloit Memorial is one of the outstanding high school jazz bands in the country and Saturday’s Purdue Jazz Festival performances only emphasized that fact," said Dr. M.T. “Mo” Trout, director of the Jazz Studies program at Purdue.