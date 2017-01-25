Meriter hosts annual Polar Dash to get kids outside - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Meriter hosts annual Polar Dash to get kids outside

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin winters are cold, but getting your kids outside can keep them healthy and active.

On Wednesday, Leah Huibregtse, Senior Communications Strategist with UnityPoint Health - Meriter stopped by Wake Up to talk about the upcoming event. 

Meriter is hosting its annual Polar Dash this weekend.  Doctors say it's important to bundle kids up and let them play outside every once in awhile to stay active during the winter.  

The main outdoor event is a race track where kids pull polar bears behind them in a sled. Inside the most popular attraction is the Teddy Bear clinic, where children bring their own stuffed toys in for a ‘doctor appointment.’  Real life doctors and nurses give the toys shots, check it for allergies, weigh/measure, etc. The goal is to make the clinic less of a scary place for kids. It’s one of the cutest things to watch/listen to.

Polar Dash is Saturday, January 28 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Meriter Monona at 6408 Copps Avenue. It's free!

