UPDATE: Snow emergency in effect in Madison until Friday morning

UPDATE (WKOW) --The Madison Streets Division is declaring a snow emergency, starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Madison Streets spokesman Bryan Johnson says you'll want to follow all parking rules to avoid a ticket or possibly a tow.

"Everybody should park on the even side tonight," Johnson said. "That means were gonna plow the odd side of the street, then everybody should switch sides that way we can get the even side tomorrow night," he added.

Bryan expects crews to be working round the clock until Friday at 3 p.m. He says they diverted their Christmas Tree Collection crews today to help with the snow removal.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The roads are snow covered and slippery, so all roadway users should plan for extra time for their commutes. The evening commute will probably be snow covered and slippery as well since the snow is predicted to fall non-stop throughout the day.

The Madison Streets Division has had 32 crews working salt routes throughout the night. The salt routes are the major thoroughfares of Madison, Madison Metro bus routes, and roads around schools and hospitals. Crews will maintain these salt routes throughout the day. Two trucks are now working each route, meaning 64 crews are out working the main streets. Even with the doubling up of crews, roads will likely still become snow covered since it is actively snowing, so everyone should be slow and safe on their way through the city today.

Keep in mind that since crews will be focusing on the salt routes throughout the day, residential streets will be slippery and snow covered throughout the day.



The Madison Streets Division will monitor the road conditions throughout the day, and future updates will be provided as this storm progresses.

To keep an eye on current travel conditions, download the 27 Storm Track weather app free for Apple and Android devices. You can also follow road conditions across the state on 511wi.gov.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Early Wednesday morning, 911 centers across southern Wisconsin had reported minor accidents or no issues related to the weather, but that could change as the commute and snow progress in tandem.

Plows have either been out all night or will begin at 4:00 a.m. in Dane, Sauk, Columbia, Richland and Iowa counties. These areas are where the 27 Storm Track weather team expect the weather to be worse.

