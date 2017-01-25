Other cancellations/delays - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Other cancellations/delays

Posted: Updated:

Along with school closings, here are other places that have informed 27 News of delays and closings.

FITCHBURG

Here We Grow Learning Center (Anton Dr.) - Delay, starts at 9 a.m.

MADISON

University Houses Preschool (Odana Rd.) - Closed 

Reach Dane (Watts Rd.) - Closed

King's Kids Academy (Mansion Hill Ave.) - Closed

Madison Children's Museum - Closed

Broadview/Globe University - Closed

Paul Mitchell The School - Closed

High Point Church - All activities cancelled

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County - Closed

Access to Independence - Closed

Madison Area Urban Ministry - Closed

St. Paul Lutheran Church KidStuff Program and Church Service cancelled

Public Health Madison and Dane County WIC, Immunization, and STI Clinics at East Washington and Atrium on South Park cancelled

BELLEVILLE

St. Francis of Assisi in Belleville cancels religious classes

DEFOREST

Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church programming cancelled tonight

STOUGHTON

Starlight Learning Center (Forrest St.) - Closed

VERONA

Tanya's Big House for Kids (Enterprise Dr.) - Closed

OREGON

Holy Mother of Consolation, in Oregon, is cancelling all religious classes for this afternoon and evening

VARIOUS MUNICIPALITIES

All UnityPoint Health - Meriter clinics, including primary care and therapy, are closed due to weather.  Appointments will be rescheduled. If patients have non-emergent medical concerns, they should call their primary care clinic to speak to a nurse on call. If  anyone is experiencing an emergency and do not feel like you can safely drive to an ER, please call 911.

 

We will be adding more to the list as closings/delays come in.   Email news@wkow.com if you have a cancellation

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.