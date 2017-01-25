Other cancellations/delays

Along with school closings, here are other places that have informed 27 News of delays and closings.



FITCHBURG

Here We Grow Learning Center (Anton Dr.) - Delay, starts at 9 a.m.



MADISON

University Houses Preschool (Odana Rd.) - Closed

Reach Dane (Watts Rd.) - Closed

King's Kids Academy (Mansion Hill Ave.) - Closed

Madison Children's Museum - Closed

Broadview/Globe University - Closed

Paul Mitchell The School - Closed

High Point Church - All activities cancelled

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County - Closed

Access to Independence - Closed

Madison Area Urban Ministry - Closed

St. Paul Lutheran Church KidStuff Program and Church Service cancelled

Public Health Madison and Dane County WIC, Immunization, and STI Clinics at East Washington and Atrium on South Park cancelled

BELLEVILLE

St. Francis of Assisi in Belleville cancels religious classes

DEFOREST

Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church programming cancelled tonight

STOUGHTON

Starlight Learning Center (Forrest St.) - Closed



VERONA

Tanya's Big House for Kids (Enterprise Dr.) - Closed

OREGON

Holy Mother of Consolation, in Oregon, is cancelling all religious classes for this afternoon and evening

VARIOUS MUNICIPALITIES

All UnityPoint Health - Meriter clinics, including primary care and therapy, are closed due to weather. Appointments will be rescheduled. If patients have non-emergent medical concerns, they should call their primary care clinic to speak to a nurse on call. If anyone is experiencing an emergency and do not feel like you can safely drive to an ER, please call 911.