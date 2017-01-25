WI Dairy News: American Maker - Andy Hatch

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- For five years, Martha Stewart has recognized innovators and entrepreneurs who are the next generation of American artisans.



Recently, she honored Wisconsin cheesemaker Andy Hatch from Dodgeville as one of Martha Stewart's 2016 American Makers.



Stewart was interested in Hatch's background and experience. Hatch says, "I had to give a speech in New York, and that's what they ask me to talk about - what it's like to start as an apprentice and gradually take over a business and what stories like this can mean for the wider dairy industry."



Throughout his career, Andy Hatch has continued to improve and add value to his family's farm and cheese business. He's currently working on a new cheese and continues to make big strides for Wisconsin cheese.



