Snow emergencies declared - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Snow emergencies declared

Posted: Updated:

Here is a list of cities, towns, and municipalities in our viewing area that have declared a snow emergency.

- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency. This snow emergency will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27

- The City of Stoughton has declared a Snow Emergency.  Parking will be even / odd.  Goes into effect at Midnight to 8 A.M. and remains in effect until three (3) consecutive Midnight to 8 AM periods have elapsed, or the emergency is cancelled or extended. Visit our web site: www.cityofstoughton.com/ for more information on City Ordinance.

- Sun Prairie (7 a.m. Wed. - 12 p.m. Thurs.)

We will update this list if we get notifications of other snow emergencies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.