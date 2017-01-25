Snow emergencies declared

Here is a list of cities, towns, and municipalities in our viewing area that have declared a snow emergency.

- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency. This snow emergency will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27

- The City of Stoughton has declared a Snow Emergency. Parking will be even / odd. Goes into effect at Midnight to 8 A.M. and remains in effect until three (3) consecutive Midnight to 8 AM periods have elapsed, or the emergency is cancelled or extended. Visit our web site: www.cityofstoughton.com/ for more information on City Ordinance.

- Sun Prairie (7 a.m. Wed. - 12 p.m. Thurs.)



We will update this list if we get notifications of other snow emergencies.