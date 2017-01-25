Man arrested, no one hurt after standoff in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A man is in custody after a standoff with officers in Fond du Lac early Wednesday morning.



The Fond du Lac Police Department says it was called out to N. Peters Avenue shortly after 1:45 a.m. for a domestic abuse incident that involved a gun threat.



Law enforcement from the police department, sheriff's office, and SWAT team were called in. After five hours, the police went into the home and rescued a woman and her four kids. Shortly after, a 25-year-old man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody.



Authorities say no one was hurt.