UPDATE: Trump expected to act soon on voter fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive action as soon as this week to order an investigation into claims of voter fraud.

That is according to a person briefed on the decision but not authorized to speak publicly.

Trump on Wednesday voiced his belief that there was widespread voter fraud in November's election and that scores of people were on the voter rolls in multiple states or after they died.

There is no evidence to support Trump's claims. The details of the action were not immediately released.

