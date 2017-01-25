Elderly man struck by a vehicle on E. Buckeye Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- An elderly man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross E. Buckeye Road shortly after 7:00 Tuesday night.

The 76-year-old was wearing dark clothing and was not in a cross walk at the time of the accident. The driver, a 68-year-old Madison woman, estimated she was traveling about 15-20 mph, beginning to make a turn onto northbound Stoughton Road from westbound Buckeye. She was not able to stop in time.

Officers on scene stated the driver was very cooperative and did not appear to be impaired.

The accident remains under investigation by Madison police.