DNR board OKs leaving tree stands overnight on public land

A Bradford High School student died Friday morning, three days after being stabbed at the school.More >>
A Bradford High School student died Friday morning, three days after being stabbed at the school.More >>
Madison police have arrested an armed robbery suspect who used a knife to take a woman's purse.More >>
Madison police have arrested an armed robbery suspect who used a knife to take a woman's purse.More >>
After two tractor accidents, authorities and farmers are urging drivers to watch out for them as they drive their tractors around for the planting season.More >>
After two tractor accidents, authorities and farmers are urging drivers to watch out for them as they drive their tractors around for the planting season.More >>
Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo has two new lion cubs that the public will be able to see at the zoo in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the zoo is giving us a sneak peak at the cub cuteness in two photos released this morning.More >>
Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo has two new lion cubs that the public will be able to see at the zoo in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the zoo is giving us a sneak peak at the cub cuteness in two photos released this morning.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted in a crash that killed two motorcyclists.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted in a crash that killed two motorcyclists.More >>
After two tractor accidents, authorities and farmers are urging drivers to watch out for them as they drive their tractors around for the planting season.More >>
After two tractor accidents, authorities and farmers are urging drivers to watch out for them as they drive their tractors around for the planting season.More >>
Investigators deemed the cause of a recent house fire in Madison as accidental.More >>
Investigators deemed the cause of a recent house fire in Madison as accidental.More >>
Police hope newly-released video helps them find the people who stole an ATM in Waukesha.More >>
Police hope newly-released video helps them find the people who stole an ATM in Waukesha.More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Madison mayor Paul Soglin indicated Thursday that he's not pleased with police chief Mike Koval publicly calling for more resources after a series of recent gun-related crimes.More >>
Madison mayor Paul Soglin indicated Thursday that he's not pleased with police chief Mike Koval publicly calling for more resources after a series of recent gun-related crimes.More >>
Police say a teenager smashed a window to a sporting goods store to steal airsoft and pellet guns.More >>
Police say a teenager smashed a window to a sporting goods store to steal airsoft and pellet guns.More >>
More older adults in Wisconsin falling down as a result of drinking, according to a state wide study.More >>
More older adults in Wisconsin falling down as a result of drinking, according to a state wide study.More >>
At least two additional dairy farmers who are about to see their contracts with Grassland Dairy expire due to a change in Canada's dairy pricing structure have found a new buyer for their milk.More >>
At least two additional dairy farmers who are about to see their contracts with Grassland Dairy expire due to a change in Canada's dairy pricing structure have found a new buyer for their milk.More >>
Dr. Brittany Blomberg of the Monroe Clinic helps with nasal allergies this time of year.More >>
Dr. Brittany Blomberg of the Monroe Clinic helps with nasal allergies this time of year.More >>
The state Department of Justice, federal authorities and police are urging people to get rid of unwanted medications this weekend.More >>
The state Department of Justice, federal authorities and police are urging people to get rid of unwanted medications this weekend.More >>