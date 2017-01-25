Man drowns while ice fishing on Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- The Town of Linn Police Department says a man's body was found on Geneva Lake Tuesday after his wife reported she had not heard from him all morning.

Linda Zielinski told Town of Linn Police her husband, Michael Zielinski had gone out on the lake to ice fish sometime around 3 a.m. She said she had been trying to call him all day to check on him, but he never answered.

Police say Linda called for assistance because the ice looked unsafe to be walking on, as it was filled with cracks and had several areas of open water.

Authorities deployed a drone equipped with an infrared camera to perform an aerial search of the lake and shoreline. Within minutes, they found a heat signature in the water. Michael Zielinski's body, along with his fishing equipment, was found more than 1,000 feet from shore.

Police say they are not sure how long Michael had been down for, but Linda had said her husband's cell phone started going straight to voicemail around 7 a.m.

Michael's body was recovered just after 5 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say because of the warmer weather we've been experiencing, the ice has thawed to the point where it is dangerous to be on. They advice everyone to stay off the lake at this time.