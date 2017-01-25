UPDATE: Fans pay respects to Mary Tyler Moore in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Fans in Minneapolis are paying tribute to actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose popular 1970s show was set in Minnesota's largest city.

Moore, who played a TV producer on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died Wednesday at 80.

In downtown Minneapolis, fans laid flowers at the base of the statue showing Moore smiling and tossing her cap in the air, as she did in the show's opening credits. Some fans also imitated the hat-tossing or posed for selfies in front of the statue, which is temporarily indoors during Nicollet Mall construction.

Thirty-five-year-old Nichole Buehler (BYOO'-lur) of Minneapolis said her first instinct after hearing Moore had died was to find the statue and pay her respects. Buehler says for people in Minneapolis, seeing their city captured on TV "was a big deal."

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV's best-loved sitcoms, has died.

Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80.

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." In the 1970s, she created one of TV's first career-woman sitcom heroines in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

She won seven Emmy awards over the years. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in "Ordinary People."