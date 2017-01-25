UPDATE: Suspected Bat Cave burglar arrested

Police tell 27 News there was an elderly woman found dead in her garage and that the death is suspicious.More >>
A Bradford High School student died Friday morning, three days after being stabbed at the school.More >>
Madison police have arrested an armed robbery suspect who used a knife to take a woman's purse.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted in a crash that killed two motorcyclists.More >>
After two tractor accidents, authorities and farmers are urging drivers to watch out for them as they drive their tractors around for the planting season.More >>
Investigators deemed the cause of a recent house fire in Madison as accidental.More >>
Police hope newly-released video helps them find the people who stole an ATM in Waukesha.More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Madison mayor Paul Soglin indicated Thursday that he's not pleased with police chief Mike Koval publicly calling for more resources after a series of recent gun-related crimes.More >>
Police say a teenager smashed a window to a sporting goods store to steal airsoft and pellet guns.More >>
More older adults in Wisconsin falling down as a result of drinking, according to a state wide study.More >>
At least two additional dairy farmers who are about to see their contracts with Grassland Dairy expire due to a change in Canada's dairy pricing structure have found a new buyer for their milk.More >>
Dr. Brittany Blomberg of the Monroe Clinic helps with nasal allergies this time of year.More >>
The state Department of Justice, federal authorities and police are urging people to get rid of unwanted medications this weekend.More >>
