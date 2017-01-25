Bucks' Brogdon named to 'Rising Stars' game

For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.More >>
2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team will now fight for the series win against Michigan on Sunday after falling in five innings, 10-2, to No. 17/19 Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
California-based pet food maker Party Animal is recalling some of its dog food because it may contain pentobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.More >>
The state's largest business lobby is at odds with just about everyone over a bill designed to get dangerous lead out of people's drinking water.More >>
An attorney for a Syrian man living in Wisconsin who sued over President Donald Trump's travel ban says the man has been reunited with his wife and young daughter after three years.More >>
This week marks 25 years since the L.A. riots, one of the deadliest in U.S. history.More >>
Saturday will mark President Donald Trump's 100th day in office, and he took time to look back at his young presidency in an interview with ReutersMore >>
A Wisconsin lawmaker wants to make changes to Wisconsin's adoption law after complaints it's too lengthy and difficult.More >>
The government shutdown is likely avoided for at least one week because Republicans didn't have enough votes to pass healthcare legislation.More >>
Toyota is recalling about 250,000 small pickup trucks mainly in North America because the rear wheels have the potential to lock up, causing drivers to lose control.More >>
At least two additional dairy farmers who are about to see their contracts with Grassland Dairy expire due to a change in Canada's dairy pricing structure have found a new buyer for their milk.More >>
Dr. Brittany Blomberg of the Monroe Clinic helps with nasal allergies this time of year.More >>
