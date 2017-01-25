Bucks' Brogdon named to 'Rising Stars' game

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid are holding out hope that they will be named as All-Star reserves on Thursday. If not, they have a consolation prize.

Towns and Embiid were both named on Wednesday to the rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge. The game features some of the NBA's best rookies and sophomores and will be played on Friday night of All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

Towns is a member of the U.S. team that also includes Myles Turner, Devin Booker, Malcolm Brogdon, Marquese Chriss, Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell, Frank Kaminsky and Jahlil Okafor.

Embiid leads the international team that also has Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jamal Murray, Dante Exum, Trey Lyles, Buddy Hield, Domantas Sabonis and Dario Saric.