Snow closes Madison schools, after icy conditions failed to force shut down

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's nearly fifty schools closed Wednesday because of weather conditions for the first time in the school year, and eight days after icy street conditions failed to convince school leaders to shut down schools.



Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Mike Barry says the combination of the expected, highest intensity of snowfall taking place during school commute hours, and the potential for both snow, rain, and an icy mix at times, persuaded school officials to close schools, and cancel all evening school events.



"I was quite surprised to get the call," school parent Miguel Benson says of being notified at 6 a.m. from the school district his kindergarten daughter, Esmerelda would not have school.



Benson says he was able to call-in and miss his work shift to care for his daughter.



Benson says he trusts school district officials on weather decisions, but believes school could have been conducted Wednesday, and wonders if last week's holding of school when icy conditions made some driving and walking difficult factored into the decision on the snow.



Barry concedes several dozen emails and text messages of concern came in to district officials from parents over the decision to keep schools open. But he says each different weather episode is evaluated independently, and says last Tuesday's call to keep schools open was safe and proper.

"Each one of these events have their own characteristics, and we apply our best thinking," Barry says, noting decisions are making after consulting with representatives of Madison Metro, other bus companies, and the city streets division.



The school district's web site does reference notification of school families of a weather closure can take place at 9 p.m. the evening before the planned closure. But Barry says the early notification is more typical when bitterly, cold weather is the determining factor, because snow conditions can change in the hours prior to school arrival.



School district officials say schedules for the school year have been set up to account for as many as three weather-closure days, without having to adjust school time to ensure state-required instruction hours are met.