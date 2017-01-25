UPDATE: Mixed reactions as DNR board OKs snowmobile trail in Blue Mound Park

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Members of the Wisconsin snowmobiling community are rejoicing after the DNR OK'd a controversial proposal to re-route a snowmobile trail within Blue Mound State Park.

"We feel our request was fair and reasonable," said Executive Director of the Dane County region of Association of Wisconsin Snowmobiling Clubs, Sam Landes.

The request, to re-open an old route that was closed nearly 20 years ago, was filed back in 2011.

Landes says the route will act as a connector for those snowmobiling in the area since all routes across Wisconsin are interconnected like a major highway.

"If they didn't give us this and we lost [another route], you would now have to go into Iowa County into Ridgeway," Landes explained, the connector will provide convenience for those snowmobiling on the west side of Dane County. "It's not like we want to go run around Blue Mound State Park, [the trail] connects us on a route from Black Earth to Blue Mound."

The decision is not a victory for silent sports users and President of Friends of Blue Mound State Park Lisa Aumann.

"It's just the loss of ski trails, safety, noise, smell... everything," said Aumann, who says safety and noise are the biggest concern for the silent sports users.

According to Aumann, the users help fund the state park through multiple fundraisers. She says with the new snowmobile trail, many users have threatened to stop visiting the park.

"We could lose money to do that, just for a snowmobile trail that comes through maybe 25 snow days a year."

But Landes says the other reason for their request was to keep snowmobile riders safe.

"We ended up with a compromise requesting that the trail is taken off of Mounds Park road and off to the side," Landes said, noting the existing route is too close to the county road.

Still, Aumann feels she lost the state park she used to know and love while growing up.

"I still stand under [the route] and go this is so beautiful and serene and it's going away," said Aumann, while holding back tears.

According to Landes, there is no official plan as to when the new route will open, so far he is aiming for the 2016-2017 snow season.

Currently, there are around 25,000 miles of snowmobile trails across Wisconsin.

*****

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Department of Natural Resources' board has approved a new snowmobile trail in state park for the second time in the wake of an open meetings flap.

The board approved a plan to adjust an existing snowmobile trail in Blue Mounds State Park in January 2016. Opponents alleged board members and DNR staff discussed the trail during a dinner the night before the vote in violation of the open meetings law.

DNR officials denied the dinner was a meeting but ended pre-meeting board dinners and promised to revisit the plan.

Trail opponents spent more than three hours Wednesday renewing their complaints about the trail, but the board ultimately voted 6-1 to approve the plan again.