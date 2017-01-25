Groundbreaking for the Spark - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Groundbreaking for the Spark

MADISON (WKOW) -- American Family Insurance broke ground Wednesday for the Spark.

The Spark will be a 158,000 square foot, eight-story building in the Capital East District of Madison. It will be home to StartingBlock Madison (SBM). SBM will act as a center for start-up companies and entrepreneurs to share knowledge, skills, and professional assistance.

Construction is set to begin in the next few weeks, with completion scheduled for mid-2018.

