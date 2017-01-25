Emmy-Award winner Steve Levitan will be UW-Madison Spring commen - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Emmy-Award winner Steve Levitan will be UW-Madison Spring commencement speaker

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced Wednesday that Hollywood producer Steve Levitan will be the university's Spring commencement speaker.

Levitan is a UW-Madison alum, and also co-creator and executive producer of the ABC hit comedy "Modern Family". He will deliver the keynote speech at the May 13 commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium. 

A release from the university notes Levitan is an Emmy Award-winning producer who has been making television comedies for more than 20 years. 

"We are thrilled to have Steven as our keynote speaker," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. "He has had a very successful career in a tough and competitive business. As someone who is responsible for entertaining millions of people with his comedies, I also suspect this year's graduates will get a few laughs along with some good advice." 

The Wisconsin Alumni Association honored Levitan in 2015 with its Distinguished Alumni Award.

Levitan studied journalism at the university and is a former reporter at WKOW-TV in Madison.

Shows Levitan has worked on include "Wings", "Fraiser", "The Larry Sanders Show", "Back to You", and the first show he created was "Just Shoot Me".

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.