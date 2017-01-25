Emmy-Award winner Steve Levitan will be UW-Madison Spring commencement speaker

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced Wednesday that Hollywood producer Steve Levitan will be the university's Spring commencement speaker.

Levitan is a UW-Madison alum, and also co-creator and executive producer of the ABC hit comedy "Modern Family". He will deliver the keynote speech at the May 13 commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium.



A release from the university notes Levitan is an Emmy Award-winning producer who has been making television comedies for more than 20 years.



"We are thrilled to have Steven as our keynote speaker," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. "He has had a very successful career in a tough and competitive business. As someone who is responsible for entertaining millions of people with his comedies, I also suspect this year's graduates will get a few laughs along with some good advice."



The Wisconsin Alumni Association honored Levitan in 2015 with its Distinguished Alumni Award.

Levitan studied journalism at the university and is a former reporter at WKOW-TV in Madison.

Shows Levitan has worked on include "Wings", "Fraiser", "The Larry Sanders Show", "Back to You", and the first show he created was "Just Shoot Me".