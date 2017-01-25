Green Bay man recreates Northeast Wisconsin’s SOO Line in model railroad

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A Green Bay man has spent nearly two decades creating an intricate model of the SOO railroad line just like it looked in 1979.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports Luke Lemmens has worked on the massive replica in his Green Bay basement for the past 19 years.

The replica is 41′ by 28′ with multiple decks. There is about 500 feet of railroad track just to mimic the SOO line, but roughly 1000 feet throughout the basement.

The trains are computer operated.

A lot has changed since 1979, the year the replica is based on. Lemmens was young in 1979 and doesn’t remember it, so a lot of research has been done.

“Several of the buildings in Oshkosh I’ve made contact with the actual owners or people who have lived there,” said Lemmens.

After 19 years, there is no stopping Lemmens. He says there is always something to improve, and he'll continue to build the replica.