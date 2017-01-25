Police catch man accused of using fake movie money

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say they've arrested a man after he passed bills used as movie props at a PDQ on the north side of Madison.

Authorities say they found "For Motion Picture Use Only" counterfeit bills after 18-year-old Javon Moore was taken into custody. They say Moore had both fake $50 and $100 bills.

Moore was arrested on two warrants -- one for carrying a concealed weapon and another for battery. Moore is accused of dropping or tossing a handgun while being chased by police in June of 2015.

