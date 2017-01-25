De Pere students’ anti-bullying app finalist in Verizon App Chal - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

De Pere students’ anti-bullying app finalist in Verizon App Challenge

DE PERE (WKOW) -- A group of De Pere Middle Schoolers took on the Verizon App Challenge to create an app that would help solve a problem in their community.

Now the team is a finalist.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports a group called the App Inventor Team came together in October. They say the idea quickly became personal for some students, who have been bullied and know some students don’t report bullying in fear of being made fun of.

The team wanted to find a way for students to report bullying in an easy, secretive manner, so they came up with their app, called PASSITON.

“You just go into your phone and write what happened and send it,” De Pere 8th Grader Noah Bomberg said. “It won’t be anonymous to the teachers so the teachers will know who sent it.”

The students also want to highlight good behavior. In PASSITON, students can report nice acts by fellow classmates which will turn into e-cash to be spent on rewards.

After being selected a finalist of 1800 other submissions, the students presented their idea to judges via teleconference Monday.

If they win Best in Nation, they’ll get support from MIT to develop the app and $15,000 for their school.

